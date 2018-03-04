Community steps up to make birthday party special for 7-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- We have an update to a Problem Solvers story. The Denver community helped make a local girl’s birthday wish come true.

We previously told you about 7-year-old Leyana. She had a birthday party in February, but no one showed up. Now the community gave her a night she’ll never forget.

“Thank you!” Leyana said.

Little Leyana was beaming with excitement.

Dressed as princess “Jasmine” on Sunday afternoon, it was if she was starring in her own movie as she was surrounded by her favorite princess characters.

All of this, after her mother planned a party for her two weeks ago, and said she handed out invitations, but no one showed up.

Princess Elsa with, Royally Enchanted Princess and Character Parties, was hired for the party. She said she was devastated when she didn’t see other children.

“It was soul crushing. When I open the door, I’m used to all the kids running up to me. But she was just all by herself. Just looking down. Just so sad and she just launched herself into my arms,” Lindsay Robert “Elsa” said.

Princess Elsa helped make things right with an elaborate second party. The community, and folks from all over the country, rallied for Leyana.

Folks sent the Problem Solvers boxes and boxes of gifts and cards that we helped deliver to Leyana on the day of her second party. With music and dancing and plenty of colorful cake to go around. You helped turn a sad situation into a magical night.

“Bye, thank you!” Leyana shouted as she waved goodbye to the camera.