Wind, warm temperatures fuel fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Warm, windy conditions turned a mulch fire at a business in Colorado Springs into a challenge for firefighters Saturday.

It burned in the 1700 block of East Las Vegas, inside Rocky Top Resources Inc.

Firefighters said they don’t know how it started but the mulch piles kept catching fire.

Wind causing difficulty with the deep-seated fires in the mulch piles pic.twitter.com/2C4ubjoMo5 — LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) March 3, 2018

There were no fire hydrants nearby, so that made it an even bigger challenge.

Smoke could be seen from miles around.

MLK Bypass at I-25 was closed and officials asked people to avoid the area.

Most of southern and eastern Colorado was under a red flag warning Saturday because of the warm temperatures along with windy and dry conditions.

38.809286 -104.799299