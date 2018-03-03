× Secret Service: Man shoots himself in front of White House

WASHINGTON — There were reports of shots fired near the north lawn of the White House Saturday morning. The Secret Service said its personnel responded to “reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of [the] White House.”

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

Reporters inside the White House said they were on lockdown and they could see Secret Service personnel outside the building.

There was no information about the condition of the person who was taken to a hospital.

President Trump was not at the White House. He is spending the weekend in Florida.

This story is developing