High fire danger Sunday with mountain snow

Denver hit a high temperature of 71 degrees today, which is 20 degrees warmer than our average high temperature this time of year. Temperatures will cool down slightly tomorrow before weather changes move in tomorrow afternoon.

The Front Range and eastern plains will wake up to sunny skies and gusty winds on Sunday. Winds will gust up to 45mph by the afternoon and will last into Monday as well. High temperatures will reach the low 60s in Denver before a cold front moves through Sunday afternoon dropping highs to the 40s for Monday. As the cold front moves through Sunday afternoon, it is possible to see a few isolated rain or mixed showers on the Front Range and eastern plains but they won't make any big impacts.

The combination of mild temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity will make fire danger very high for Denver, the I-25 corridor, and eastern plains Sunday. A Red Flag Warning is in place meaning weather conditions will spread fire very quickly so please be careful tomorrow.

Snow showers will begin early Sunday in Western Colorado and will spread east through the afternoon. Snow will stay in the higher elevations Sunday with 1 to 5 inches of accumulation possible.

A winter weather advisory is in place in the mountains on Sunday where travel could become challenging due to gusty winds and blowing snow creating low visibility.

Monday will be dry and cooler with highs in the 40s. Winds will be even stronger on Monday, especially on the eastern plains where gusts could reach 60mph.

The rest of the work week will be dry and mild in Denver. High temperatures will be back in the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

