George Brauchler, ACLU spar online over woman’s refusal to testify against former client

DENVER — A private investigator remains in jail for refusing to testify on religious grounds.

Greta Lindecrantz opposes the death penalty as a Mennonite and has been jailed since Monday after repeatedly refusing to answer questions about her work on the defense team of Robert Ray.

He’s one of three men on Colorado’s death row.

Lindecrantz told Judge Michelle Amico on Wednesday that she feels like she’s having to choose between “you and God.”

Ray’s defense team is challenging his death sentence partly by arguing that he did not have an effective legal team.

Prosecutors want Lindecrantz to testify to back up their case that he did have good representation.

The issue of Lindecrantz’s actions and opposition to the death penalty resulted in an online spat between the ACLU of Colorado and George Brauchler on Twitter Friday.

Brauchler is the District Attorney representing the 18th Judicial District, including Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties

In an admirable act of civil disobedience, Greta Lindecratz has shown herself willing to bear the consequences of her conscientious refusal to participate in the government’s killing of another person. However, her prolonged incarceration is unnecessarily punitive. — ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) March 2, 2018

Brauchler’s devotion to the death penalty is costing Greta Lindecratz and our whole state dearly. This unfortunate episode is another example of the collateral damage inflicted by our cruel, expensive and unjust death penalty system, which should no longer exist. — ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) March 2, 2018

The ACLU called Lindecrantz’s objection to testify as an “admirable act of civil disobedience.” Brauchler pointed out that she voluntarily took on the role of lead investigator for the defense and was given a substantial paycheck, “$390,000 in taxpayer money,” read Brauchler’s tweet.

She did participate. Voluntarily. Paid, in fact. $390k in taxpayer monies. To be the lead investigator for the defense. Now, she is shocked, shocked that she may one day be called upon to do what every other person on the planet is required to do with a subpoena: testify. — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) March 4, 2018

Lindecrantz’s attorney said her client compared her predicament to being asked to shoot a gun at Ray, not knowing if it was loaded.

“She cannot be a cog in the machinery of death,” she said.

Amico ruled Lindecrantz must testify because her effectiveness in Ray’s defense has been questioned and there is no substitute for her testimony.

Ray and co-defendant Sir Mario Owens were sentenced to death for the 2005 killings of Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancee Vivian Wolfe.

Lindecrantz will remain jailed until she testifies.