Former Manual principal Nick Dawkins explains resignation

DENVER — Nick Dawkins, the Manual principal who resigned Friday morning explains the details surrounding his decision.

Dawkins says he left for a number of reasons, and this was ultimately a family decision.

Earlier this week Dawkins was told he was being investigated after staff members reported complaints of a hostile work environment and that was a factor in his decision.

Dawkins says it was also a year of trauma for Manual High School. In an interview with FOX31’s Zora Stephenson, Dawkins referenced student deaths, guns found on campus, a shooting on school grounds, and the controversial Confederate flag incident at a football game.

“After that I received a lot of racial attacks and I actually was called a N***** and all kind of things, I had security watching the house and things like that, that really impacted my family,”

The decision to step down was just two days after Dawkins was told he was under investigation, and that he would have to step away from the school while officials looked into things. Dawkins says he wouldn’t have stepped down if there was no investigation. He did talk about why he thinks some co workers might say there is a hostile environment.

“In terms of what I was doing, certainly my tone, I`m a passionate person and we have conversations about equity with 90 percent free and reduced lunch and 90 percent minority, that`s a passion and those are difficult conversations,” Dawkins said.

As for the students, according to the district, 90 percent of them report being satisfied with their school experience under the leadership of Dawkins. Manual showed tremendous growth and change in his time as principal and he wants the students to know that this is not the end.

“I love you, I care, we never ever would give up, we always move forward and we keep giving back.” Dawkins said.

Dawkins doesn’t know what’s next professionally just yet, he says right now it’s time to focus on his family.

Dawkins did say Leslie Branch-Wise, the woman accusing Mayor Hancock of harassment, is his sister. When asked if his resignation is related to that, he told us no comment.