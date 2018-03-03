× Colorado couple who spent life savings on boat that sank, gets new boat for $1

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Colorado couple who sold everything to buy a boat and live their dream to sail the world lost their dream after the boat sank only two days into their journey. But now they have a new boat and it only cost them $1.

Tanner Broadwell and his girlfriend, Nikki Walsh, sold their belongings in Breckenridge last year to buy a sailboat so they could venture on a once-in-a-lifetime voyage in the Caribbean.

But the dream trip ended quickly when the boat went down near Tampa about three weeks ago. All they had left was a cell phone, $90 and their dog.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Mark Reinecke, a retired physician living in St. Petersburg, sold them his cherished 1985 Cheoy Lee Pedrick 36-foot sailboat the Odyssey for $1 after reading they’d come from Colorado, like he and his wife, and had a 2-year-old pug, which reminded them of their own older pug, Chow.

Dr. Reinecke told FOX31 he and his wife are from the Denver area. He went to school and college in Colorado and he served in the Army during Vietnam. The couple left Colorado in 1965.

He says the boat needs some work.

Nikki Walsh told us they are grateful for the gift and that they’re going to be getting insurance for it.

They’ll get the work done on the boat, and resume their sailing adventure.