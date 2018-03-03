× A warm, windy start to the weekend in Colorado

Temperatures this afternoon will be nearly 20 degrees above average, topping off in the 60s and 70s across the Front Range. Expect highs to stay in the 50s for the high country with plenty of sunshine. A few strong wind gusts will be possible, reaching as high as 20-25 miles per hour in the Denver area.

Due to the strong wind and dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the I-25 corridor and southeastern plains Saturday afternoon.

Our next storm system will move into the state Sunday morning. Snow will start in the western half of the state for the start of the day, moving into the central mountains by lunchtime. In Denver, clouds will increase, but majority of the city will stay dry. There is a slight chance that a few showers occur for the far western Denver metro area Sunday afternoon and evening. The storm will clear out of the state during the overnight hours.

Snowfall totals in the mountains will range from 4-8 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains until 9 a.m. Monday.

After this system passes, conditions remain dry for the upcoming work week statewide. Highs will stay seasonal Monday and Tuesday, before jumping back into the 50-60s for the second half of the week.

