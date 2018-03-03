× 2 inmates escape from southern Colorado jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from a jail in southern Colorado.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Saturday that 31-year-old Kyle Pauley and 23-year-old Lawrence Gonzales had escaped from the Conejos County Jail. Investigators did not have any information about where the men might be headed but noted that Pauley is from the Sanford area just south of Alamosa near the New Mexico border.

Investigators have not said how the men escaped.