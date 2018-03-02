Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yoga Pod Castle Rock just opened. It offers everything you love about Yoga plus cardio and strength classes. When you buy a membership it can be used anywhere in the nation. If you want to try before you buy a membership, owner Jeanne Reslan is offering a 7-day pass. AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals recommends the hot yoga and they have a kids program too. Hop in for their Grand Opening Mash-up Madness Class for only $5 this Saturday morning at 10am. To purchase a ticket go to the Yoga Pod Castle Rock Facebook page.