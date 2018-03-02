Warm and windy weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are expecting another warm & windy day on Saturday across metro Denver. Our temperatures will reach the low 70s in most areas. The record high in Denver for Saturday is 76 set in 1921. We are forecasting between 70-72 degrees. So, the record is not far away. The dry, warm & windy conditions will keep fire danger concerns high.

There will be more clouds, wind and cooler temperatures in the 50s on Sunday as a weak cold front moves into the region. We can't rule out a few rain or snow showers late in the day as the cold front passes. However, we are not expecting accumulation and there will be plenty of areas that don't see the showers.

We will be dry again on Monday & Tuesday, but it will be chilly & breezy. Then we stay on the dry side as temperatures warm back to the 60s.

