Reports: Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway to return to present Best Picture at Oscars 2018

LOS ANGELES — Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will get a second chance on Sunday night when they return to the Oscars stage to present the Best Picture award, TMZ and several other outlets reported.

The two were center stage for last year’s infamous debacle when Dunaway announced “La La Land” had won the Best Picture of 2017 instead of “Moonlight.”

It was a cluster when “La La Land” producers on stage realized they didn’t win.

Beatty was given the best actress card to read. Emma Stone of “La La Land” won that award earlier in the evening.

After a few awkward moments of looking at the wrong card, Dunaway leaned in and announced the wrong winner.

The cast and crew from “Moonlight” then took the stage for the most awkward moments in Hollywood history.

TMZ reported Beatty and Dunaway participated in rehearsals on Thursday night.

Dunaway reportedly said onstage, “Presenting is better the second time around,” to which Beatty responded, “The winner is ‘Gone With the Wind.'”

PricewaterhouseCoopers implemented new rules to make sure there isn’t another mix-up, including banning phones and social media backstage during the show, and the presenters and a stage manager will confirm they have the correct envelope.

The Oscars will be presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.