Number of Weld County salmonella outbreak cases triples to 35

FORT LUPTON, Colo. -- The number of salmonella cases connected to a Weld County restaurant has nearly tripled in the past week.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment put out a report about the outbreak stemming from several Burrito Delight locations throughout the county.

It was reported last week that the number of cases was at 12. But now that number has jumped to 35 cases.

Burrito Delight locations in Fort Lupton and Dacono have voluntarily closed during the course of the investigation.

The salmonella outbreak began after a restaurant catered food to an event at Aims Community College in Greeley.

"I was thinking it was just a virus because my niece had got sick too," said Marie Montes, whose daughter Rosie became sick after eating a burrito.

"So I tried to get her enough liquid to keep her hydrated but nothing would stay down."

"I felt bad, like, I didn't feel myself," Rosie Montes said. "I wasn't me. I changed. My body changed."

Weld County health officials are continuing to investigate as to the specific source of the salmonella.'

Lab test results of the employees will not be available until Monday.

“Salmonella is a bacteria that causes symptoms like diarrhea, upset stomach, fever, and occasionally vomiting,” said Mark E. Wallace, the executive director of the Weld County Health Department.

“Symptoms typically last four to seven days, and most people recover on their own. Anyone who suspects they became ill should contact their health care provider.”