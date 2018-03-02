× Meatless protein options

It’s National Nutrition Month- Go Further With Food, and the foods we choose to eat make a real difference to our health. Incorporating protein throughout the day, at each meal and snack, is important for the body, and including plant-based or “non-meat” sources offers health benefits and disease prevention. Below are some of the top “non-meat” sources of protein:

Quinoa

Nuts/Almonds

Seeds/Chia, Sunflower

Peas

Beans )

Tofu

Nut butters

Edamame

Eggs

Yogurt