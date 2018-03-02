× Man just released from prison after child sex conviction was overturned arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Grand Junction man who was sentenced to more than 300 years for child sex crimes was freed from prison earlier this week on a technicality. Late Friday, he was arrested in Colorado Springs in an unrelated case.

Michael McFadden, 46, was released from prison after an appeals court determined his right to a speedy trial was violated. He was convicted in 2015 for sexually assaulting six children in Mesa County.

Colorado Springs police arrested McFadden at the El Paso County Citizen’s Service Center on an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in an unrelated case.

The current warrant in Colorado Springs was for an earlier sexual assault on a child conviction which required him to register as a sex offender.

He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center Friday night.