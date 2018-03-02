× Long journey back for Denver musician

DENVER — A musician from Denver, who had to stop playing music due to a neurological disease, is back at it with a new album.

Brian Bourgault (Borgo) is about to release his first record in a decade. It’s called ‘Be Kind’.

Bourgault had a promising music career; he even owned a music shop in Denver, before having to close it down.

“Right after I opened the store, is when I noticed weakness in my hands. And that progressed over the next 3-4 years to the point where I couldn’t play guitar anymore,” Bourgault said.

The neurological disease took away the ability for him to properly function his hands and right foot. It’s slowly spreading to other parts of his body.

“So in essence I’m becoming paralyzed from the extremities up,” said Bourgault.

Despite having not produced any music in 10 years, Bourgault pushed forward and decided to find a different way create tunes.

He taught himself how to compose music he had written in the past on a computer — which he then has his friends, who are also talented musicians, play it (Bourgault provides the vocals).

“I wanted to show the world: you can have something taken away from you, but if you want it bad enough you could find a way to get it back,” he said. “And I wanted to show myself that.”

The release date for ‘Be Kind’ is April 13 with a release show on April 19 at the Larimer Lounge. You can learn more information about the album and Borgo by clicking here.