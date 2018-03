Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Their Pharmacy staff and King Soopers is comprised of specially trained Kroger Pharmacists, Registered Dietitians and Nurse Practitioners/Physician Assistants who collaborate with healthcare professionals in your community to provide seamless, convenient care for your health needs. Two of their pharmacists joined the show to talk about the services they offer and to talk about the flu shot for this season.

