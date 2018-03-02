Mennonite investigator to remain in jail for refusing to testify in death penalty case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Mennonite private investigator jailed because she won't testify in a death penalty case in Arapahoe County will remain in jail.

67-year-old Greta Lindecrantz had a hearing in the Colorado Court of Appeals Friday. It was held to determine whether she should be let out of jail.

The appeals court ruling following the hearing was no.

"Ms. Lindecrantz is in a tough spot — caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place. We take no pleasure in declining to extricate her. But the state of the law being what it is, decline we must. The order is affirmed. Judge Hawthorne and Judge Terry concur," Judge J. Jones wrote.

She was jailed for refusing to testify for prosecutors in a death penalty case citing religious objections, is speaking out from behind bars.

Greta Lindecrantz, who is Mennonite, has been in the Arapahoe County Detention Center since Monday, when a judge held her in contempt of court for refusing to testify about her reports for Robert Ray's defense.

He was convicted of ordering two murders and is now appealing his sentence.

"Jail is everything it’s intended to be," Lindecrantz said. "And I’m not suffering any more than anybody else here, except I’ve been sick."

Lindecrantz said she was violently ill Wednesday and has already lost 4 pounds.

Her attorney has filed two appeals in the case. One is set to be heard Friday afternoon.

"This was just a regular job," Lindecrantz said. "And I don’t think anybody goes to their job and thinks, 'Oh, this is going to result in my religious and personal freedom being taken from me.'"

On Monday, the judge ordered Lindecrantz to testify about her reports. She refused and has been in jail ever since. Lindecrantz could stay there for up to six months.

"Those are the terms I’m thinking of because I have to survive in here," Lindecrantz said.

George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District Attorney, said Lindecrantz could walk out of jail virtually anytime if she did the job she was paid to do.

He said this case is less about religion and more about a woman who refuses to do her job -- a job where she was paid with taxpayer dollars.

As of Thursday evening, Brauchler and Lindecrantz said there's no timeline on when she could be released from jail.