Food Truck Friday: CBPB Food Truck

The CBPB Food Truck is coming to Fort Collins in early spring 2018 at our newest CB & Potts Brewery which will be located at 1831 E Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. They have been serving Fort Collins guests at the Campus West Potts location since 1974, and CB & Potts Brewery founded in 1996 is Fort Collins 5th oldest brewery.

In addition to serving their guests at the new brewery location, they will be able to bring the CBPB Food Truck to various events all over the state throughout the year such as BrewFests, concerts, games, festivals and more.