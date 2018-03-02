× One killed in fire at senior apartments in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One man died in a fire at an apartment complex in Wheat Ridge Friday afternoon.

The fire was in a building at Vintage Place senior apartments at West 38th Avenue and Nelson Street.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the man who died was in the living room of the apartment. A spokeswoman did not know if he was a resident of the apartment.

Wheat Ridge police said West 38th Avenue was closed between Kipling and Parfet during the investigation.

This story is developing