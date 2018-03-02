× Family Mountaineering Weekend

YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park is hosting the 3rd Annual Family Mountaineering Weekend this week March 1-4. It’s a great event for families and there are lodge rooms & cabins available, as well as day passes.

Activities include family snowshoe hikes, outdoor winter survival trainings, winter ecology lessons, and snow crafts for younger guests. Regular programs will be running throughout the weekend too, providing a great opportunity to check out the Craft and Design Center, rent some ice skates, or take a dip in the indoor pool. ​