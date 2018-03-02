× Denver Manual High School principal resigns

DENVER — The principal at Manual High School in Denver has resigned.

A source has confirmed popular principal Nick Dawkins resigned his position Friday.

A letter was posted to the Friends of Manual High School Facebook page from Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg saying the district is grateful for Nick’s service.

The letter does not say why Dawkins resigned. Here is the letter:

Dear Manual High School Community,

We are writing to let you know that Principal Nick Dawkins has decided to resign. We want to share how incredibly grateful we are for Nick’s service.