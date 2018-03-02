Denver Manual High School principal resigns
DENVER — The principal at Manual High School in Denver has resigned.
A source has confirmed popular principal Nick Dawkins resigned his position Friday.
A letter was posted to the Friends of Manual High School Facebook page from Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg saying the district is grateful for Nick’s service.
The letter does not say why Dawkins resigned. Here is the letter:
Dear Manual High School Community,
We are writing to let you know that Principal Nick Dawkins has decided to resign. We want to share how incredibly grateful we are for Nick’s service.
Nick grew up down the street from our school and has given so much to Manual and our community. In his time as school leader, our students have shown strong progress in performance, jumping two levels on the School Performance Framework in just one year. More than 90% of our students report being satisfied with their experience in school. And the vast majority of our families say they would recommend Manual to other families.
“What I am most proud of in my time leading in DPS is where I chose to lead,” Nick wrote in his letter sharing his decision. “DPS giving me the chance to go home and make some things right by the students there is a gift I will always be thankful for.”
We will be announcing our interim school leader and sharing details of our principal selection process, including how students, staff and community can participate, early next week.
Thank you for your continued support of our school as we work through this transition period.
Best,
Tom Boasberg – Superintendent
Susana Cordova – Deputy Superintendent
We have a crew working to find out more information about what led to his resignation.
Dawkins, a graduate of the University of Denver was featured in a story when he was principal at Hamilton Middle School in Denver in 2015. Aristea Brady’s story about him appears below.