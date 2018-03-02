CDOT crew escorts remains of co-worker to Pagosa Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Colorado Department of Transportation workers began a procession Friday to bring the remains of a co-worker from Denver to his hometown of Pagosa Springs.

Nolan Olson, 64, was filling potholes on Feb. 2 when a passing car struck him. He later died of his injuries.

A formal procession began at 8 a.m. in Jefferson County on a 276-mile journey.

The vehicles will travel down U.S. Highway 285 to South Fork, where a formal procession will begin on U.S. Highway 160.

The vehicles will then pass over Wolf Creek Pass into Pagosa Springs.

The procession will include a snowplow that Olson drove during his 14 years as a state employee.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday in Pagosa Springs.