Spring-like conditions with sunshine, temperatures into 60s, gusty winds

DENVER -- March, historically the snowiest month of the year in Denver, is coming in like a lamb.

It will be an abnormally warm and windy weekend across Colorado before a storm drops snow in the mountains between on Sunday and Monday.

Highs on Friday will surge to 66 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will increase in the afternoon to 15-30 mph.

The record high temperature for Friday is 74 degrees, set in 2009.

The mountains reach abnormally warm highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s on Friday with gusty winds to 20-50 mph above treeline.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the next seven with a spring-like 70 degrees across the Front Range.

But with it comes high fire danger as the wind gusts to 15-30 mph.

The mountains stay dry, mild and gusty on Saturday.

Snow gradually moves into the mountains on Sunday and continues into Monday, with 3-8 inches at the ski areas by midday Monday.

On Sunday, high temperatures cool to 60 in Denver. There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers by late in the day into Monday morning.

Highs drop into the 30s on Monday.

Wind becomes quite strong and unpleasant on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Gusts on Monday could reach 50 mph in Denver.

