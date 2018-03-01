Woodland Park schools close for second day for credible threat

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park School District RE-2 canceled classes for a second day Thursday because of a credible threat.

Graffiti found in a Woodland Park High School girls bathroom made a specific threat for Wednesday.

The Woodland Park Police Department determined the threat to be credible, but no arrests have been made.

Police are offering a $500 reward that leads to the identification of anyone responsible for the threat.

The district said there is no indication the threat involves any other part of the town, which is about 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs.

All activities and athletics were also canceled Thursday. The district has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-687-9262 or Safe2Tell Colorado at 877-542-7233.