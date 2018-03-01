Eerie scene over downtown Milwaukee captured on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A strange sight captured above Milwaukee has created a viral stir online.

Around 4:43 a.m. on Tuesday, the news team at WITI took a look at one of its tower cameras and saw something odd flying in the sky over downtown Milwaukee.

What was it? One theory involves seagulls. WITI's Amy DuPont was in the downtown area that hour and captured video of a big flock of seagulls flying by the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

But there are plenty of people who are questioning this theory because what's seen on the video just doesn't seem to act like birds flying around.

The video above has been shared on Reddit as well as by groups of meteorologists around the country.

Something similar was captured by one of WITI's tower cams on Feb. 21 about 5:27 a.m.