Veterans, active military can get $99 Epic Pass, nearly 90 percent off

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Veterans and active military can purchase Vail Resort’s Epic Pass for just $99 when they go on sale next week, the company announced on Thursday.

The $99 2018-19 Military Epic Pass is for active and retired members of the U.S., Canadian and Australian military and their dependents. That’s about 90 percent off the typical price of the pass.

The normal price for the 2017-2018 pass was $859.

“Vail Resorts’ pioneering spirit and our core value of serving others can be traced back to our founders, including Pete Seibert, who served in the U.S. Army’s famed 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and Earl Eaton, who served as an army engineer during the war,” said Rob Katz, the chief executive offer of Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts also said it will donate $1 for each 2018-19 season pass sold to Wounded Warrior Project. Based on last year’s pass sales, the donation would exceed $750,000, according to the company.

The pass goes on sale on Tuesday.

Here are the full details from Vail Resorts:

• The Military Epic Pass for all U.S., Canadian and Australian active and retired military personnel and their dependents will be priced at USD$99, an almost 90-percent discount off the regular price of the Epic Pass. It also represents a groundbreaking value not found anywhere in the industry, especially combined with unlimited and unrestricted access to the Company’s 14 owned and operated resorts for the 2018-19 ski season: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Tahoe; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Stowe in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Perisher in New South Wales, Australia for the 2019 ski season.

• The Military Epic Pass for all other U.S., Canadian and Australian veterans and their dependents will be priced at USD$499 for adults (USD$269 for a child pass), a more than 40-percent discount off the regular price of the Epic Pass and the first in the mountain resort industry to expand its season pass discount program to include all who served in the Armed Forces.

• The existing Liberty Pass will be expanded to include all U.S. veterans and their dependents and to eliminate any restrictions. Priced at USD$269 for adults and USD$199 for children (ages 5-12), the Liberty Pass provides unlimited access to Keystone and Arapahoe Basin with no blackout dates.

• Vail Resorts will donate USD$1 for each 2018-19 season pass sold to Wounded Warrior Project. Based on last year’s pass sales, the donation would exceed USD$750,000.

• Vail Resorts’ Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz will personally donate USD$750,000 to Operation Homefront.