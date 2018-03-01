Urban League president, CEO resigns over sexual harassment allegations

DENVER — Urban League of Denver president and CEO Sean Bradley resigned Thursday amid harassment allegations, board president Pastor Del Phillips said.

“ULMD anticipates announcing transitional leadership that will continue to move the organization forward with the work of providing support and resources to the community we serve,” the organization said in a statement.

“ULMD remains committed to promoting an environment that is professional and inclusive during this transition and into the future.”

Last week, it was reported Bradley was the focus of an independent investigation regarding “inappropriate conduct” in the workplace.

Multiple woman have anonymously said Bradley is accused of sending sexually inappropriate texts to one or more co-workers.

A woman filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bradley when he was majority caucus speaker for the Colorado State House in 2005.

Bradley was later accused of sexual harassment at another job with the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

Another woman requesting anonymity said she too received sexually inappropriate texts from Bradley in 2009.

She said the Colorado League of Charter Schools declined to fire Bradley at the time but did remove him as her direct supervisor.