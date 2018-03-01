× Small fire briefly closes food court at Park Meadows Mall

LONE TREE, Colo. — The sprinkler system extinguished a small fire inside Park Meadows Mall Thursday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to a storage room in a back hall.

The food court was closed and evacuated while crews made sure everything was safe. The rest of the mall remained open.

Firefighters were leaving the scene a little after 3 p.m.

The food court was likely to reopen soon after that.