Researchers say they have successfully reversed Alzheimer’s in mice

CLEVELAND – Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio say they have made a breakthrough in the fight to cure Alzheimer’s disease.

In a report in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, scientists said that they discovered the gradual depletion of an enzyme called BACE1 that completely reversed the formation of amyloid plaques.

That enzyme depletion led to the improvement of the animal’s cognitive function.

“To our knowledge, this is the first observation of such a dramatic reversal of amyloid deposition in any study of Alzheimer’s disease mouse models,” Dr. Riqiang Yan said in a press release.

The scientists say that the findings raise hopes that drugs targeting this enzyme may be able to successfully treat Alzheimer’s disease in humans.

However, the authors of the study warn that it may not hold true. Psych Central reports that most similar experiments with mice have failed to work in humans.