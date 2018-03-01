× Local garage assembling what once was America’s fastest car

Every week we like to highlight the talented photographers here at FOX31 in a segment called “Signature Stories.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 chief editor Joshua Maranahs shows us how after years of painstaking work of getting a so-called “Odd Rod” to hit the race track once again.

A local hot rod garage, Nick’s Hot Rod Garage, is recreating auto history by assembling what was once America’s fastest car, The Kenz and Leslie “Odd Rod.”

The dual flathead engine Ford existed and raced during the 1940’s. The “Odd Rod” would go on to become the Kenz-Leslie Streamliner 777, a five time Bonneville Speedway record holder, during the 1950’s. As the Streamliner evolved, “Odd Rod” was the under pinning of it’s success. America’s fastest car in 1957 at 270.473 mph.‘

The magic happened at 12th and Delaware in Cap Hill, but dominated in Wendover, Utah. Bill Kenz and Roy Leslie were just leaps ahead of their time in engineering.

Duane Helms and Mike “Nick” Nicholas are bringing the spirit back from the past and racing it again. From a garage in Englewood to a dirt drag strip in Alamosa, and on to Bonneville, They’re giving us a glimpse of of the sights and sounds of a Colorado original and it’s history.