× Jailed Mennonite investigator speaks out

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An investigator, jailed for refusing to testify for prosecutors in a death penalty case citing religious objections, is speaking out from behind bars.

Greta Lindecrantz, who is Mennonite, has been in the Arapahoe County Detention Center since Monday, when a judge held her in contempt of court for refusing to testify about her reports for Robert Ray’s defense. He was convicted of ordering two murders and is now appealing his sentence.

“Jail is everything it’s intended to be,” Lindecrantz told FOX31 Thursday afternoon. “And I’m not suffering anymore than anybody else here, except I’ve been sick.”

Lindecrantz said she was violently ill Wednesday and has already lost four pounds.

Her attorney has filed two appeals in the case. One is set to be heard Friday afternoon.

“This was just a regular job,” Lindecrantz said. “And I don’t think anybody goes to their job and thinks, ‘Oh, this is going to result in my religious and personal freedom being taken from me.'”

On Monday, the judge ordered Lindecrantz to testify about her reports. She refused and has been in jail ever since then. Lindecrantz could stay there for up to six months.

“Those are the terms I’m thinking of, because I have to survive in here,” Lindecrantz said.

George Brauchler, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District, told FOX31, Lindecrantz could walk out of jail virtually anytime, if she did the job she was paid to do.

He said this case is less about religion and more about a woman who refuses to do her job — a job where she was paid with taxpayer dollars.

As of Thursday evening, both Brauchler and Lindecrantz said there’s no timeline on when she could be released from jail.