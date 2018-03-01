In like a lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to March...Denver's snowiest month! However, the week ahead looks very quiet. We are expecting plenty of sunshine for your Friday & Saturday. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s both days. Our normal high for early March is around 50 degrees. The record high on Friday is 74 from 2009. The record high on Saturday is 76 set in 1921. It doesn't look like we will break those records. But, it will certainly be warm & windy.

We do have a chance for rain & snow showers especially late on Sunday. Accumulation looks light with a trace to maybe an inch across metro Denver. The mountains will benefit from this approaching storm with snow totals on Sunday between 4" - 8".

We will be chilly on Monday, but dry again. The dry pattern looks to dominant through the rest of next week with warmer temperatures returning the region. As a matter of fact, we don't see our next chance for snow until around March 12th.

