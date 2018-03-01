× Hand washing critical issue for restaurants getting report card ‘F’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Kneaders – Arvada

The Arvada location failed our Report Card with 11 critical health code violations found last month and in August 2016.

The critical mistakes included:

Not washing hands

Not changing gloves

Pest box stored on cake boxes

Corporate sent the following comment in part:

“Kneaders Bakery & Cafe of Arvada has taken immediate action based on the evaluation which was given during our Health Department inspections. We are committed to the highest-level of food safety and customer service.”

This Kneaders is located at 7945 Wadsworth Boulevard.

Blue Bay Asian Café

A Denver inspector cited the café for nine critical violations in January and ordered the owner to clean the coolers, floor, walls and ceiling.

Mistakes included:

The sanitizing solution measured zero

Soda syrup was stored on the floor

Fried chicken, wantons and cut cabbage held at wrong temperature

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by to check. An employee told the Problem Solvers that “we always do real good. Very clean.”

Blue Bay Asian is on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard in Denver.

Olive Garden – Lakewood/Alameda

The “A” goes to the Olive Garden in Lakewood for two inspections in a row with no critical violations.

General Manager Michael Klazura said, “We do not compromise our standards from training to execution on daily to hourly and up to the minute. I’m very proud to work with a team that has the knowledge and tools and lead that team for a passion of food safety and success there of.”

How’s it feel it score an “A”?

“Thrilled, absolutely thrilled. We love the show. The team is talking about it,” Klazura said.

This Olive Garden is located on West Alameda just west of Wadsworth.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants