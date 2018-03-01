Georgia lawmakers pass bill that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting ties with NRA

ATLANTA — Pro-gun Republicans in the Georgia legislature have won a political victory over Delta Air Lines, denying the company a hefty tax break after it cut ties with the National Rifle Association in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The state House and Senate passed by large margins Thursday a sweeping tax bill the GOP amended to strip out a sales tax exemption on jet fuel. Atlanta-based Delta would have been the prime beneficiary.

The measure now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who criticized the “unbecoming squabble” on Wednesday but said he would sign the tax bill into law in whatever form it passed.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and other Republicans vowed to kill the Delta tax break after the airline announced it would no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members.