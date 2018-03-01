× Family loses thousands in break-in; says suspect disarmed security system

DENVER — This is a story that might have you asking questions about your home security system.

Is it really protecting you?

One family thought so, until someone was able to disarm their security system and walk away with thousands of dollars worth of property, including a woman’s wedding ring.

The homeowner had just been gone for 10 minutes – when someone broke into her home.

It was a huge surprise to her since she thought she had taken all the steps necessary to protect her home and belongings.

The burglary occurred after a man rang her doorbell twice and then, just stood there.

A few minutes later, a large window was pried open.

But homeowner Danielle McDermott says her armed security system never indicated a break in.

“I figured something had to have happened … that maybe this was a professional burglar. But more than anything, I just wanted an answer to know how someone could have gained entry into my home and how I could prevent it again,” McDermott said.

The burglary hit her family hard.

I had many things that were very important to me but more than anything it was also a violation of my home. It’s something that was very obviously upsetting and it took me a long time to process.”

The question is how could someone bypass the system installed by ADT?

A window sensor had been removed from the window, and taken apart.

McDermott says the slightest movement usually triggers the alarm.

ADT sent the Problem Solvers this statement saying, “At ADT we strive to provide excellent service and take issues like this one very seriously. We are currently investigating what happened.”

McDermott tells us she tried reaching ADT but she never got a resolution.

She says the company even closed her case and gave her a $500 voucher.

Denver police say they are still investigating the case.

And so are we.

We will continue asking ADT to provide a response to this story.