Fall hazard leads to recall of Graco highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart

Graco has issued a recall for approximately 36,000 highchairs that were sold exclusively at Walmart.

“Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Graco Table2Table™ 6-in-1 highchairs were sold from October 2016 through December 2017 and have model number 1969721.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced, and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” Graco posted on its website.

You can contact Graco directly for a free repair kit.