Embrace your scars

Scar Release Breaking Free of Yesterday's Troubles is a book written by Cody Burns. The morning of Friday May 31st, 2013 his whole life change in an instant. He was involved in a car accident that engulfed his vehicle in flames. Somehow he survived as crews pulled him out of the car. The flames burned his body and have since left scarring. He now makes it his life mission to inspire others to embrace life's scars as a motivational speaker and author. Watch his powerful interview with Joana and Paula