DIA becomes 100 percent smoke-free with closure of last smoking lounge

DENVER — There is officially no more smoking inside Denver International Airport after the last remaining smoking lounge closed, the airport announced on Thursday.

The Smokin’ Bear Lodge Smoking Lounge was located in concourse C of the airport and closed because their lease came to an end, according to the airport.

The airport said that the space will be remodeled and become the home of a new restaurant.

DIA has designated smoking areas outside the Jeppesen Terminal on levels 4, 5 and 6. Smoking is also allowed outside the Westin service doors. Outside of those areas, smoking, including e-cigarettes, is banned on airport property.

With the move, Denver’s airport joins more than 600 other airports that are 100 percent smoke free.