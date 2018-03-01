Colorado GOP lawmaker wants prosecutor in sexual harassment cases

DENVER — Republicans who control Colorado’s state Senate are calling for criminal investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers.

Senate President Kevin Grantham said Thursday he had asked Denver District Attorney Beth McCann to launch investigations.

Grantham said some of the allegations amount to assault and are better handled in the criminal justice system.

Now: @SenatorGrantham wants Denver District Attorney’s to investigate lawmakers accused of harassment – he says some of these accusations amount to assault pic.twitter.com/W854oxAl5E — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 1, 2018

Full statement from Denver District Attorney @BethMcCann5280 regarding calls to investigate #coleg members accused of harassment #kdvr pic.twitter.com/qYnu2NAfy2 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 1, 2018

He also said criminal investigations would remove any political element from the current practice of hiring outside investigators.

Grantham spoke as Colorado House lawmakers heard testimony about a sexual misconduct investigation of Democratic. Rep. Steve Lebsock.

Leaders of the Democrat-led House want to expel Lebsock, who denies the allegations.

An outside firm found allegations of assault and intimidation made by five women against Lebsock to be credible.