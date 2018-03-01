Celebrating National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

Chef Mark Kalix from Appliance Factory shows us how to make Thai Peanut Noodles.
1lb Spaghetti, cooked and chilled
1 cup shredded carrot
1 cup chopped scallion
¼ cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
¼ cup chopped cilantro
½ can baby carrots
1 small can sliced water chestnuts
SAUCE
½ cup smooth peanut butter
½ cup reduced sodium soy sauce
1 can coconut milk
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
3 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger
1⁄4 teaspoon hot sauce
Sesame seeds, for garnish
Combine all ingredients for the sauce in a small pot and bring to a simmer.
Let cool and toss with cooked pasta noodles and vegetables. Serve chilled.