Celebrating National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

Chef Mark Kalix from Appliance Factory shows us how to make Thai Peanut Noodles.

1lb Spaghetti, cooked and chilled

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup chopped scallion

¼ cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ can baby carrots

1 small can sliced water chestnuts

SAUCE

½ cup smooth peanut butter

½ cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1 can coconut milk

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

3 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1⁄ 4 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄ 4 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄ 4 teaspoon hot sauce

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Combine all ingredients for the sauce in a small pot and bring to a simmer.

Let cool and toss with cooked pasta noodles and vegetables. Serve chilled.