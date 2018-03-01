Body of missing Denver preschool teacher found near Jones Pass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The body believed to be that of a missing beloved preschool teacher from Denver was found by search and rescue crews on Thursday, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said that the body of Peter McInerney, 65, was found in the area of of Jones Pass and Money Peak.

He was last seen back country skiing at Jones Pass on the afternoon of Feb. 18.

McInerney was a longtime preschool teacher at Park Hill Children’s Center.

His friends say he was the heart of the center and has positively impacted hundreds of students.

Rescue crews are continuing the recovery process.

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s office will conduct a death investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.