Big warmup, wind on the way as Denver enters snowiest month of year

DENVER -- It will be off to the races with high temperatures surging Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Denver and along the Front Range as Denver's snowiest month begins.

Temperatures will climb to 54 degrees on Thursday, 65 on Friday and 68 on Saturday.

There will be sunshine on Thursday with a few extra clouds moving in Thursday night and . Breezy this afternoon.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine turning partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a very quick snow shower and burst of wind on Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

There will be a windy period from Friday to Monday in the mountains, along the Front Range and across the eastern Plains.

Gusts will range from 40-85 mph in the mountains during those days. Gusts in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins will range from 20-50 mph.

Saturday will be dry across the Front Range. Sunday starts dry, then there's a 20% chance of snow associated with a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures will turn colder on Monday.

Mountain snow is likely on Sunday and Monday with 3-8 inches of accumulation by Monday afternoon.

Denver finished with 6.2 inches of snow in February as recorded at the official National Weather Service station at Denver International Airport.

March is historically Denver's snowiest month, with an average of 11.4 inches. The snowiest March on record was in 2003, when 35.2 inches fell.

