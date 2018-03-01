× ‘Bandit’ the dog to be euthanized in Aurora Friday, Animal Law Center says

AURORA, Colo. — A dog that bit a FedEx delivery employee over a year ago in Aurora will be euthanized Friday, according to the Animal Law Center.

Aurora Animal Services determined that “Bandit” is a type of pit bull. Animal Law Center attorney Caitlyn Grant disputed the findings. She claims a DNA test that is not admissable in court was used to make the determination. Pit bulls have been banned in Aurora since 2006.

Grant said the dog looks like a boxer mix.

The city of Aurora posted on its Facebook page in March 2017 about the case. “During Bandit’s stay [at the animal shelter], owners requested the dog be tested using our DNA process for confirmation of his breed. Aurora Animal Services received the DNA results on February 7, 2017 confirming Bandit is a 100% American Staffordshire Terrier, which is one of the three restricted breeds in Aurora. Bandit’s owner pleaded guilty today [March 29, 2017] in Aurora Municipal Court to keeping an aggressive or dangerous animal; animal running at large; and possession of a restricted breed.”

The family took the city of Aurora to federal court to save the life of their dog.

The Animal Law Center said in a statement Thursday a federal judge denied the family’s most recent attempt to get a restraining order to stop Aurora Animal Services from euthanizing the animal.

The dog was seized by Aurora Animal Services in January 2017 after it bit a FedEx delivery employee. Bandit has been sheltered ever since.

Suren Tatuylan’s family hired the Animal Law Center, which filed a federal lawsuit and a restraining order to prevent the shelter from euthanizing the now 3-year-old pet.

“They are completely dedicated to this dog,” the family’s attorney Jennifer Edwards said in September 2017. “Bandit is not a fighting dog. He had one bite. He should be given a chance.”

The family’s lawsuit asked the court to allow Bandit to go back with his family outside of Aurora.

The attorney said the family was willing to move to Parker.

At the very least, the lawsuit also asked that Bandit be allowed to relocate to a no-kill shelter in Florida where he can get help.

“He deserves to have some behavior modification. He deserves training. He deserves enrichment. He deserves a chance,” Edwards said.

Tatuylan is a Russian immigrant who speaks little English and didn’t realize when he pleaded guilty in March 2017 to harboring a dangerous dog that it meant the immediate destruction of his pet, his lawyer said.