An underground construction marvel is taking place in Denver

DENVER -- It’s called the Globeville Landing Outfall Park. Right now, it looks like a giant construction site, which it is.

The $70 million project will eventually look like a lush park with trees, bike paths, and benches. But before that scenario is created they had to go underground.

Hundreds of workers went underground to build giant 15' x 12' reinforced concrete storm sewers. The city and County of Denver is calling it a modern marvel.

Above, on top of solid earth, cranes pierce the baby blue skies while cement is poured and massive bulldozers place boulders like they were little stones.

But, why the massive infrastructure underground?

It's for when the hundred year flood happens, all that water will dump out safely into the South Platte River.

When the Globeville Landing Outfall Park project is finished, you would never know the major construction project took place underground by the looks of the place.