Deputy Micah Flick’s widow talks about navigating life after his death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A grieving widow shared her pain Thursday. For the first time since her husband's death Micah Flick's wife talked to FOX31.

Rachael Flick says she forgives the man who took her husband's life. She also says the family is navigating through this new normal without Micah, all thanks to God.

"We are still moving through life hour by hour," Micah Flick's wife, Rachael Flick said. “Eliana, Levi, and I are forever changed.”

She also said, “We cry as a family together often, but we don’t grieve like people without hope, because we know that Micah lives, Micah is in heaven which is a very real place, and we are going to see him again.”

Deputy Micah Flick, a detective with the El Paso County Sheriff's office, was killed in the line of duty on February 5. He was investigating a car theft in Colorado Springs when he was shot.

“Not only was Micah a wonderful father, but he was an intentional and loving husband,” Flick said.

The family finds comfort in knowing their loved one's death was not in vain.

“God is moving through his death,” Chris Brown, Micah Flick's brother-in-law said. “Micah is watching from heaven and he’s so proud to see the changes that are coming about because of his death.”

The family wants the community to know that through all their pain, all the well wishes and donations mean so much.

“There’s a guy in the Department of Corrections in one of the prisons here in the state who sent $125. He’s incarcerated. Two inmates have sent money to the Flick family, that’s just a testament to who Micah is,” Brown said.

The outpouring of support has showed the family that all hope is not lost.

“We are a nation divided in so many ideas and places but I’ve seen Micah’s death bring unity,” Rachel Flick said.

Both Brown and Flick say Micah Flick wanted change so badly.

She asks everyone to educate their kids on how to interact with law enforcement, take a reality training course and ride along with an officer.

She challenges everyone to try and understand what law enforcement officers do.

The family also says thank you to the community. They read every card and letter they receive.