35th Annual Great Chefs of the West – National Kidney Foundation

Sample menus from Denver’s premiere restaurants to benefit NKF!

The National Kidney Foundation's 35th Annual Great Chefs of the West welcomes over 450 patrons from the Denver area to the Exdo Event Center who are passionate about great food and raising money for an important cause. The event will feature chefs from over 20 of Denver's Top restaurants. The chefs are encouraged to pull out all the stops in the competitions for Best Dish.

Pairing with the food are beverages from local producers. Signature cocktails will be served, craft beer and wine pairings. Great Chefs of the West will undoubtedly be the highlight following restaurant week, and Denver's foodie event of the season. With an all-star gathering of food and drinks, live music and exciting auctions, it's impossible to duplicate unless you attempt a very long night out on the town with an unlimited budget. To top it off, it's all for a great cause.

Great Chefs of the West provides the opportunity to socialize in an inviting environment. Guests will mingle around the room, sample signature chef dishes, enjoy signature drinks, vote for their favorite dish and bid on fantastic auction items.

There will be a brief program that includes an exciting live auction at around 7:50pm. Chefs and bars will remain open during the live auction. Event concludes at approximately 9pm.

Anyone with an individual ticket is welcome to sit in our lounge seating or gather at our high-tops around the room. There will also be open seating at tables, outside of the reserved sponsor tables.

Tickets:

Individual Tickets and Group Tickets Available.

Group Ticket Pricing Available until February 23, 2018

Individual Ticket - $200

Group Ticket Pricing

6 – 9 Tickets - $180 per ticket

10 Tickets - $160 per ticket