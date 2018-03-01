276-mile procession on Friday for CDOT worker killed while on duty

DENVER — A 276-mile procession will be held Friday from Jefferson County to Pagosa Springs for a Colorado Department of Transportation who was killed by a passing car last month.

Nolan Olson, 64, died Feb. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle while filling potholes on U.S. Highway 160. Olson was a CDOT equipment operator who worked for the agency for the past 14 years.

CDOT employees and others are expected to line Highways 285 and 160 for the procession as it travels south and west to southwest Colorado.

CDOT said there will be brief delays along the route.

It will begin at 8 a.m. at C-470 and West Bowles Avenue, go west to Highway 285, south to Colorado Highway 112, then west on Highway 160 in South Fork.

The formal procession will begin in South Fork with CDOT’s Region 5 employees leading the final 42 miles over Wolf Creek Pass and into Pagosa Springs.

The formal procession is expected to last about an hour and drivers traveling westbound on Highway 160 will not be able to pass, CDOT said.

Family members will greet the procession near Treasure Falls and guide it into Pagosa Springs, where a large American flag will be displayed.

Olson’s snowplow No. 4476, which he drove for 14 years, will be a part of the procession.

His remains will stay overnight at the maintenance patrol yard with employees serving as an “honor guard” to keep watch.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ross Aragon Community Center (451 Hot Springs Blvd.) in Pagosa Springs.