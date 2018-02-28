Woodland Park schools to close Wednesday for credible threat

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A credible threat has spurred Woodland Park School District RE-2 to close its schools for at least one day.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports graffiti found in a Woodland Park High School girls bathroom made a specific threat for Wednesday.

The Woodland Park Police Department determined the threat to be credible, but no arrests have been made.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information “leading to the identification of the person responsible for this disruption” to the community.

All activities and athletics also will be canceled Wednesday.

The district has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.