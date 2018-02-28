Urban League President & CEO may soon be removed over sexual harassment allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sean Bradley's tenure as President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver may be down to a matter of hours.

The Problem Solvers have learned Board President Pastor Del Phillips is expected to make an announcement Thursday on Bradley's status with the civil rights organization.

FOX31 first reported last week that Bradley was the focus of an independent investigation regarding "inappropriate conduct" in the workplace. Multiple woman have anonymously told the Problem Solvers that Bradley is accused of sending sexually inappropriate texts to one or more co-workers.

On Wednesday morning the Problem Solvers spoke with a woman who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bradley when he was Majority Caucus Speaker for the Colorado State House in 2005.

The woman, who asked us to protect her identity, said she had just started working for the State Senate when Bradley took her out to a restaurant to give her background information about working in the legislature.

But she said Bradley soon informed her the only reason she got her job was because of a state lawmaker Bradley was close to, who had supposedly put in a good word for the woman.

"And because that was his friend, and I`ll never forget his exact phrase, he said, 'The way I see it, you owe me and I want a kiss. I`m going to the restroom and when I come back you better be ready to pay up,'" said the woman who was 32 at the time.

Stunned, the woman said she left the restaurant and filed a complaint the next day at the state Capitol.

"When you sexually harass a woman at her place of employment, you are messing with her life, her livelihood, her ability to put a roof over her head, feed her children, feed herself," said the 2005 accuser, who remembered Bradley being forced out of his job within weeks of her complaint.

The woman shared a Facebook post she wrote in October of 2017 about the 2005 experience with FOX31. It reads in part, "I was scared that my political career was over before it started - he was much more established than I was. It was investigated and turned out he had sexually harassed several other young women at the state Capitol. He soon no longer worked for the Speaker. I still see him around Denver. I pretend not to know him - but I smile. #metoo."

The accuser from 2005 had praise for the Urban League staffers who filed complaints against Bradley for sending allegedly sexually inappropriate texts to female co-workers, "I think they`re very brave. I think they did exactly the right thing."

Despite our repeated efforts the FOX31 Problem Solvers have not been able to reach Sean Bradley for comment.

Bradley's boss at the State House in 2005 told FOX31 he can't discuss the circumstances of why Bradley left. but the Problem Solvers have learned Bradley would again be accused of sexual harassment at another job, the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

Another woman requesting anonymity told us she too received sexually inappropriate texts from Bradley in 2009. She said that the Colorado League of Charter Schools declined to fire Bradley at the time but did remove him as her direct supervisor.